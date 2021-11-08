Covid-19 cases rise to 506,816 in Myanmar

Yangoon, Nov 8 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar rose to 506,816 after 818 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.



The release said 17 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 18,821 in the country as of Sunday.



A total of 478,233 patients have been discharged from hospitals and more than five million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, Xinhua news agency reported.



More than 8.24 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while more than 5.65 million people have received the first jabs of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the release added.



Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23, 2020.



