Covid-19 cases increase to 529,613 in Myanmar

Yangon, Dec 27 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 529,613 in Myanmar after 110 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.



With three new deaths, the death toll rose to 19,254 on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release.



A total of 507,210 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.98 million samples have been tested for Covid-19.



More than 14.6 million people had been fully vaccinated and over 5.77 million people had received the first jabs of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the ministry's data showed.



Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.



--IANS

int/shs