Court rejects bail plea of Bulli Bai app creator Neeraj Bishnoi

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Observing that the creator of Bulli Bai app, Neeraj Bishnoi, had been targetting women activists including journalists of a particular community, a Delhi court has rejected his bail plea.



The court said that allegations levelled against the accused were serious in nature and the investigation was at early stage, noting this the accused was not given bail, an official said on Sunday.



The court of Addition Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana while rejecting the bail plea noted that the women were abused and insulted on public platform it is certainly going to be an adverse impact on the society which will effect the communal harmony.



The court said that it didn't find any merit in the plea of the accused and dismissed it.



The order of the court read that the act of the accused cannot be countenanced by any civilised society.



The court stated that he abused around 100 women activists publicly is not only an act against the essence of the womanhood but also an act design to enrage passion causes ill will amongst communities and disturb social harmony.



Niraj Bishnoi is a B.Tech, computer science student. He is doing course from Vellore Institute of Technology Bhopal.



Vishal Jha was the first accused who was arrested on January 3 by a Mumbai Police team from Bengaluru following technical inputs.



On January 4, Mumbai Police arrested one Shweta Singh a resident of Uttrakhand. She was second person who was arrested in the controversy. Mayank Rawal was the third person who was arrested by Mumbai police.



Apart from Mumbai Police, the Special Cell of Delhi Police that was conducting a parallel investigation has made two arrests. The special cell arrested Neeraj Bishnoi the main accused of Bulli Bai and Aumkareshwar Thakur the main accused behind Sulli Deals.



Both the Mumbai and the Delhi Police are probing the matter.



The Bulli Bai app had posted the photos of a number of women of a particular religion including of journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities. It happened six months after the controversy of Sulli Deals.



Hosting platform Github provided space to Sulli Deals and this time too the Bulli Bai was created on Github platform. Later on, after the controversy, Github had removed the user from its hosting platform.



But by then, Bulli Bai had sparked a nationwide controversy.



--IANS

