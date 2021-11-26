Country will not be 'divided' again: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Targeting those who talk about dividing India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the country had witnessed a major stumble at the time of partition and it cannot be forgotten, so it will not be repeated now.



Launching a book - "Vibhajankaleen Bharat Ke Sakshi" (The Witness of Partition India) - written by Krishnanand Sagar in Noida, the Sangh chief said that this is India of 2021, not 1947. Once the country has been divided and now it will not be divided again.



Bhagwat also advocated for the 'Akhand Bharat' (united India). He termed the partition is an unforgettable event and asserted that the pain of division will only end when the partition would be revoked.



He said that what was broken will have to be united again.



Bhagwat said that a conspiracy was hatched for the partition of India, which continues even today. Partition took place for peace but even after that, there were riots in the country, he asserted.



He said that the identity of India is Hindu, so what is the harm in accepting it.



Speaking on 'Ghar Wapsi', the Sangh chief said that if anyone wants to return to their forefathers' home, we will welcome them, but if they don't want to come, it doesn't matter.



