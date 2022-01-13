Country Inn Hotels & Resorts introduces new brand identity and expansion plans

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANSlife) Country Inn Hotels & Resorts that own and operate mid-market hotels and resorts in well-established locations like Jim Corbett, Haridwar and Bhimtal, is all set to expand its footprint in more than 12 other locations in 2022, including Goa, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Varanasi and Vrindavan. The company recently launched a brand new logo and identity, and plan to have 20 hotels in the portfolio by the end of 2023. The most recent introduction to the portfolio was Country Inn Tarika Riverside Resort, Jim Corbett, brands second resort in the location.





The refreshed logo representation with a lotus symbolizes warmth and hospitality which is the core ideology of the brand. Each Country Inn hotel display lush green nature in its unique backdrop and is set in natural junction flanked by great Himalayan Mountains, alongside tranquil lakes, in the midst of virgin forests or bordering wildlife sanctuaries to offer friendly experiences and for redefining family holidays. The refreshed logo and identity also resonates with the brand's vision of having hotels in serene destinations.



IANSlife caught up with Akhil Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Espire Group - Hospitality Division to find out about the rebranding and the expansion plans amidst a third wave of the pandemic:



Hospitality and travel was expecting a bumper year in 2022 with travel making a comeback... is this why the group is undertaking expansion to so many cities ?



Arora: We are expanding because of the opportunity we see ahead of us, irrespective of the temporary disruption that is being caused by the pandemic. Growth of the Indian domestic market has seen an unwavering increase in last few years and our Country Inn Hotels & Resorts portfolio has mainly been dependent on domestic travel. As the third wave hopefully subsides soon, it is imperative that hotel companies be ready for the opportunity that lies in the future, so we remain ahead of the curve.



With the world going in lockdowns and borders closing, is this a pragmatic move?



Arora: For our Country Inn Hotels & Resorts brand, the focus has always been the domestic market and will largely remain so. With restrictions in international travel, domestic tourism will gain even more traction and we are getting ready to cater to the increasing demand of our domestic guests. Our focus remains to provide high quality, personalized experiences and we are looking forward to a growing guest loyalty for our family oriented brand.



What are the expectations for 2022 for the travel industry, as Corona continues to be a disrupter?



Arora: Our top priority in these challenging times has been the safety of our guests and colleagues, and will continue to remain until this phase is completely over. Hospitality industry has shown resilience and we aim to come back stronger every time we have to take a pause.



In last two years, many changes have been introduced by the hotels to ensure that we provide a safe, hygienic, highly sanitized stay. This will continue to inspire our guests' confidence to travel and stay comfortably, when they choose our brand. Our colleagues across the resorts are 100 per cent vaccinated, always focused to ensure that all required safety measures are in place and are getting ready for a brighter year ahead.



Arora further states, "We are excited about our brand's fresh vision, identity and the expansion plans. It's a crucial time for the tourism industry and with the unwavering increase in domestic travel in last few years, we see an enormous potential for our Country Inn Hotels & Resorts brand. We plan to grow our portfolio exponentially, making it a leading mid-market resort brand known for its quality of service."



