'Countess of Grantham' reveals key details of 'Downton Abbey' sequel

London, Jan 16 (IANS) The much-awaited sequel to the "Downton Abbey" film, which is slated to be released on March 18, will have Dominic West, who essays the role of the elder Prince Charles in next season of "The Crown", playing a 1920s Hollywood actor who comes to the estate to shoot a movie.



White Lines and Guardians of the Galaxy star Laura Haddock will play a fellow silent screen star, while "Hannibal" actor Hugh Dancy (Clare "Homeland" Danes's husband) will portray the fictional film's director.



'Hello!' shares these titbits, basing its report on an interview given to 'Daily Mail Weekend' by Elizabeth McGovern, the American actress who plays the "Countess of Grantham" in "Downton Abbey" (both the series and the film).



"You see this clash of cultures when Hollywood meets Downton," the 60-year-old actress said. McGovern has been portraying the "Countess of Grantham" since the superhit series first aired in 2010.



"(Downton Abbey: A New Era) is set in 1928, nine months after the first one, when 'talkies', as opposed to silent films, were just starting to be made and they've got all these Hollywood movie stars and the director of a talking movie staying at the Abbey," McGovern added.



The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas 2021. Production delays, however, have forced the date to be set back by three months.



