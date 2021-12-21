Cop suspended for justifying bribe for policemen in UP

Unnao (UP), Dec 21 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector (SI) posted in Unnao has been suspended after a video in which he was allegedly seen justifying taking bribe from people for doing their work, went viral on the social media.



Sub-Inspector Umesh Tripathi, posted at Bighapur police station, was reportedly heard saying in the video made during a programme in Unnao, that "If police takes money, it also does the work. Go to some other department, they will take money, but they will not do your work,"



The video was stated to be of November 29, when a police programme was held at a local school.



"There is no better department than police. Look at teachers, they teach from home, stay at home for six months on leave. When there is Covid, they again don't go to school," the Sub-Inspector said in the video.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said a probe into the video has been ordered and will be conducted by Circle officer (CO), Bighapur.



"The CO will give his report about the video, where it was shot and when, and then further action, if needed, will be taken," he said.



