Cop escapes militant attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) A J&K Police constable escaped unhurt in a militant attack in Srinagar on Friday, police said.



Police sources said at about 3.50 p.m., militants fired at the constable in S.D. Colony of Batmaloo area.



"The policeman escaped unhurt. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a source said.



