Cop crushed to death by train in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 21 (IANS) A policeman was crushed to death by a train in J&K's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.



Head Constable, Muhammad Hussain Dar was hit by a train near Panzgam in Pulwama district and died on the spot. Police has taken cognisance of the incident, police sources said.



Reports said the accident took place when the policeman was performing his duties in the area.



