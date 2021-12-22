Cop, civilian shot dead in two separate attacks in Kashmir (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, Dec 22 (IANS) A civilian was shot dead in Srinagar's downtown area and a policeman in Anantnag district in two separate terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said.



Police said a civilian, identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, was fired upon by terrorists outside his home in Nawa Kadal area. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.



Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.



"Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah PS Safakadal Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. Case registered, investigation going on," police said.



In Anantnag, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohd Ashraf of Police Station Bijbehara was injured after terrorists fired upon him indiscriminately in Bijbehara. He was taken to a hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.



"Injured ASI Mohd Ashraf succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We stand by his family at this critical juncture," police said.



Security forces have surrounded Bijbehara town to trace the assailants.



--IANS

