Control inflation or leave your Chair: Youth Congress to PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Protesting against inflation, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control it or leave his chair.



The protest, which started from Raisina Road, was not allowed to march towards Parliament. Police stopped the protestors by barricading the road and detained some of them.



Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV said: "Skyrocketing petrol-diesel prices and unbridled inflation have become the hallmark of the Modi government. Every effort is being made to squeeze the pockets of the public. The loot of Modi government stops during elections and starts as soon as the polls are over. The Prime Minister is not concerned about people but only about elections."



The IYC said the people of the country have understood the chronology of the BJP's electoral gimmicks.



Srinivas alleged that the Modi government is looting the public by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and is not bothered about how people will sustain themselves.



"In the last seven years, the Modi government has earned more than Rs 22 lakh crore by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, but common man was left helpless," Srinivas claimed.



The increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas cylinders made one thing clear, that "Modi hai toh Mehngai hai", he said.



Srinivas said that despite the fall in the price of crude oil in the international market, why are fuel prices in the Indian market not decreasing, only the Modi government can answer the query.



He accused the Central government of suppressing the voice of the opposition and flagged the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs for the entire winter session of Parliament for "reprehensible" behaviour on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session.



He termed the move as highly condemnable and undemocratic.



