Control crimes with pro-active policing, R'than CM tells cops

Jaipur, Jan 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the district Superintendents of Police should play an effective role in strengthening the law and order situation up to the bottom level, and also ensure that every victim gets timely justice.



He said that effective monitoring should be ensured up to the police check posts level to set an example of pro-active policing.



The Chief Minister said this while addressing a meeting of Inspector General of Police and Superintendents of Police through video conference from his official residence on Friday.



He said that it is a matter of satisfaction that after initiatives taken by the state government, there has been a significant reduction in the average time taken for disposal of cases in Pocso Act, crime against women, and SC/ST harassment cases.



He said that the investigation time in rape cases was 211 days in the year 2018, which has come down to 86 days in 2021.



The accused got punishment in 510 cases of Pocso Act in 2021 including death sentence in four cases and life sentence in 35 cases.



Effective action must be ensured by police in such cases in the future also, he said.



The Chief Minister said the superintendents of police should adopt innovations for effective prevention of cyber and economic crimes that are done by misuse of technology.



The Crime Branch should conduct quality supervision of crimes and the senior officer should ensure fair investigation in the serious crimes by personally visiting the spot. Incidents of custodial death, rapes, juvenile crimes, atrocities against women etc., should be taken on priority, he said.



The Chief Minster further said the media should be immediately apprised of the actual situation in such cases so that the law and order situation does not deteriorate. "There should be effective co-ordination between the Police Headquarters and social media teams in the districts."



--IANS

arc/pgh