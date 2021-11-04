Contract killer hired to murder lecturer, arrested

Bijnor (UP), Nov 4 (IANS) The police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor have arrested one of the two contract killers who had been hired for the murder of a 35-year-old college lecturer.



Priya Sharma was murdered five days ago.



The sharpshooter arrested after a brief encounter, has been identified as Raju Singh, but his accomplice, Golu, managed to escape.



Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone for information on the absconding criminal.



The police said that the two criminals had allegedly been hired by the woman's husband for Rs 5.5 lakh.



Kamal Sharma, the husband of Priya, is on the run.



Police said that he has also been booked for murder.



The motive behind the crime seems to be a marital dispute between the couple.



Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP), Dharamveer Singh, said, a day before she was killed, Priya had filed a dowry case against her husband at Chandpur police station.



About the arrest of the sharpshooter, the SP said: "During a routine checking of vehicles on Tuesday night, a police team signalled two men on a bike to stop but they tried to escape. When policemen tried to intercept them, the bikers opened fire at the cops. Accused Raju, 29, sustained bullet injuries on his leg. A police constable, Monu Kumar, also received bullet injuries on his hand.



"There are a dozen cases registered against Raju. He admitted before police that he, along with Golu, shot Priya dead. Raju claimed they were hired by Kamal Sharma and given Rs 5.5 lakh for the crime."



