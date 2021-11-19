Consumers feel pinch in their pockets as vegetable prices soar in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The retail prices of all vegetables have gone up in the national capital, and they are expected to soar further in the coming few days.



The two main constituents of Indian food -- green peas and tomatoes -- have become costlier.



The price of peas has soared in Delhi with its rate at online grocery delivery platforms crossing Rs 200-250 per kg, and Rs 120 at the local mandis. One kg of tomato now costs between Rs 80 and Rs 90 on the online market, while in the retail market it is selling for Rs 70 per kg.



According to a source in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the price rise is due to delay in procurement of peas from Punjab. The prices will settle down in four to five days' time, the source added.



Hari Om, a vegetable vendor, said that vegetables prices have gone up as local supply has been stopped.



He said that tomatoes are now coming from Bengaluru, which is also a reason for the price rise.



The retail prices of vegetables had picked up by 14.2 per cent in October over the previous month.



Cauliflower now costs Rs 50-60 per kg in the local markets, while beans cost Rs 70-80 per kg. The prices of other vegetables like potato, egg plant and okra, among others, have also gone up in the national capital, despite the fact that the expectation of record horticulture crop production during 2020-21 might cushion the availability of vegetables and fruits.



Rajdev Shah, a vegetable seller in the Ghazipur mandi, said that he is also feeling the pinch of skyrocketing vegetable prices, as the customers are finding it hard to buy vegetables at such high rates.



Ruby, a consumer, said that the price rise has affected her kitchen budget.



"We have cut our needs almost by half as our budget doesn't allow us to buy such expensive vegetables," she said.



The price rise is reportedly caused mainly by supply disrupting factors such as extreme weather and rise in diesel price.



