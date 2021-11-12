Construction of Ram Mandir to help BJP in upcoming UP polls

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.



According to the sanp poll, 63.3 per cent voters feel that the construction of Ram Mandir will help the BJP, while 39.7 per cent said that this will not help the saffron party.



The 76.1 per cent voters who voted for the BJP in the 2019 Parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh, 61 per cent who voted for the Congress, 39.3 per cent who voted for the Samajwadi Party (SP), and 38.2 per cent who voted for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) feel that construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will help the BJP in the Assembly elections scheduled in early 2022.



According to the survey, 71.1 per cent voters who voted for the BJP in the 2019 Parliamentary elections want Yogi Adityanath to return as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Among those who voted for the Congress, 48.2 per cent want the same, followed by Bahujan Samaj Party at 21.9 percent, Samajwadi Party at 16.9 per cent, and others at 39.7.



A total of 47.2 per cent voters prefer the tenure of Yogi Adityanth, while 45.2 per cent feel that the tenure of former SP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was better.



The snap poll also highlighted that law and order will be the biggest issue in the upcoming elections, followed by unemployment (16.7 per cent), inflation, (14.7 per cent), farmers' protest (15.3 per cent), Ram Mandir (14.1 per cent), social harmony (3.3 per cent) road , infrastructure and water (3.4 per cent) and other issues at 2 per cent.



The survey was conducted across all the 403 Assembly constituencies in the state with a sample size of 3,571 in each.



--IANS

ams/arm