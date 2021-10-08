Construction begins for Chintels Center in Gurugram's Sector 114

Gurugram, Oct 8 (IANS) Chintels India Pvt. Ltd. on Friday began the construction of Chintels Center in Sector 114, Gurugram. A groundbreaking ceremony was conducted at the site.



Chintels Center will be constructed on a plot size of 6.79 acres and is situated '0' km from Delhi border.



Once the Dwarka Expressway is completed in 2022, it will be only a five-minute drive from the new India International Convention, Expo Centre in Dwarka Sector 25 and from Dwarka Sector 21 Airport line Metro.



It will be only 7 km from the IGI Airport once the underground access road in Dwarka Sector 21 is made.



The project will cost approximately Rs 400 crore to develop and will consist of approximately 9.28 lakh square feet of total built up area divided into approximately Retail (2,20,000 sq. ft.) Anchor (1,15,000 sq. ft.), Commercial (2,00,000 sq. ft.).



It will consist of high street retail, 2 anchor shops, hyper market, food court, restaurants, multiplex, office complex and double basement parking.



It is expected to be completed by 2025. The principal architects of the project are Delhi- based Morphogenesis. The company has also built the first completed commercial project in Sector 114, Gurugram - Chintels Corporate Park, which is a landmark of the entire area.



Prashant Solomon, Managing Director, Chintels India, said during the groundbreaking ceremony, "There are many residential projects, both completed and under-construction along Dwarka Expressway. But there are not enough commercial projects. We intend to cater to this gap."



"We want to develop Sectors 114 and 115 as a landmark commercial, retail and hospitality hub in the coming years. The proximity to Delhi, expo centre and airport distinguishes this area from all other such areas in Delhi NCR and this area will soon attract a lot of footfalls," he added.



A prayer was conducted on Friday with priests from the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian community during the groundbreaking ceremony.



