Conspiracy behind J&K taxi driver's killing unearthed, 4 militant associates arrested

Srinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) The conspiracy between a taxi driver's killing in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on October 5, amid a spate of targetted killings the same day, has been unearthed, police said on Sunday.



Mohammad Shafi Lone, who was killed by terrorists on October 5, was the third civilian killed by the terrorists on that day.



Earlier, prominent pharmacy owner, M.L.Bindroo and a non-local street vendor were killed by the terrorists on the same day.



Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the killing was done on the behest of Pakistan-based TRF handler, and the Bandipora police has busted an LeT (TRF) module by arresting four militant associates involved in the killing of Lone, a resident of Naidkhai in Bandipora.



"The killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT (TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan. To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by an LeT (TRF) module of Shahgund, Hajin area in Bandipora," he said.



The IGP said that the "module carried out a thorough reccee of the target and all his movements were closely watched".



"On the fateful evening, one of the OGWs who was known to the victim, called the victim for a meeting at Gundboon.



"At the said place, a detailed ambush/trap had been laid by the other members of the module. Once the victim reached the spot, he was swiftly assassinated," he said.



He further said that a special team of Bandipora police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted and four OGWs arrested.



The arrested OGWs have been identified as Tariq Ahmed Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone, and Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Saba Khoucha.



The IGP said another OGWs involved in the shooting identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar alias Kotru is absconding and has joined the militant ranks.



--IANS

sq/vd