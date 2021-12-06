Congressional reception of Indian Americans from Kashmiri-Pandit community

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora is hosting the private screening of 'The Kashmir Files' -- a movie directed and written by award winning Director Vivek Agnihotri and produced by the award-winning actor Pallavi Joshi.



The movie is based on the Kashmiri Pandit genocide and ethnic cleansing. The movie depicts the humanitarian angle of the challenges that Global terrorism brings and disrupts communities and makes them rootless. It also highlights the human pain and sufferings. The movie is being screened in 16 cities in the US.



The GKPD in partnership with US India Security Council Inc convened a congressional reception of the Indian Americans from the Kashmiri-Pandit community at the US Capitol Hill.



The objective of the congressional reception was to celebrate and honour the success stories of their resilience and the strength despite being the victims of ethnic cleansing and genocide.



The evening started with remarks from Congressman Raja Krishanmoorthi, US States Representative. Congressman Krishnamoorthi thanked the Kashmiri Pandit community for all their contributions globally but also in the US. He said that the Kashmiri Pandit community is one of the most successful Indian American community.



Dr Surinder Kaul, Co-founder of GKPD and co-host of the evening, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, said "Kashmiri Pandits have always been the Ambassadors of peace and growth. The tenets of the community -universal brotherhood, benevolence, caring and sharing and pursuit of knowledge made them contribute towards upliftment of humankind in this civilized world. They never reciprocated violence with violence, hate with hate. This piece of their genocide and ethnic cleansing has remained hidden from the world and will create awareness about the impact of global terrorism on human lives."



Congressman Andy Barr, the US Representative R-KY 6th District emphasised on India US relationship and contributions of Indian Americans.



