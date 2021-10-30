Congress will end up making Modi very powerful: Mamata

Panaji, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be very powerful because of the Congress' inability to decide on aligning with regional parties, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday, adding that apart from Tripura, Goa and Meghalaya, contesting in Uttar Pradesh was also on the party's radar.



Speaking to mediapersons during an informal interaction here, Banerjee also said that while she loved Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it would be wrong to assume that only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is allowed easy passage to contest in other Indian states.



"Modiji is going to be so powerful because of Congress. If one cannot take a decision why will the country suffer for that? They have got enough opportunities. Instead of BJP they contested against me in my state.



"How they expect that they will contest me and we will only give flowers to them? And sweets to them? I want to see that all regional parties are strong. We are a union of states and the federal structure should be strong. If the state is strong the centre is strong. Delhi's dadagiri will not do," she said.



Banerjee said that she would not like the opposition votes to be divided, but added wherever political opportunity arose, she would grab hold of it.



"In UP also we are there (former UP Congress vice president Lalitesh Pati Tripathi) and his son and grandson have also joined the party and (from) Punjab they have sent me a letter, but wherever possible, Tripura we have started, northeast in a few parts. Uttar Pradesh also we have the target, Meghalaya also. And Goa," Banerjee said.



Commenting on the footprint of Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in various states other than Delhi, Banerjee said: "What do you think that only Arvind Kejriwal will contest everywhere in this country and no other political party. I love him, I have no problem for that.



"It is not that everywhere only one political party will go and another cannot go. Did I stop him from going to Punjab? So, why they will stop us from going to Goa? I cannot speak about other political parties because they have their own freedom."



Asked about her intention of being projected as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 polls, Banerjee said: "There are some politicians in this country who are proud to say that they are VIP (very important person) and I would like to say I am LIP, less important person. Let us continue as a street fighter."



--IANS

