Congress serving as pivot for non-BJP oppn: Chidambaram

Panaji, Oct 12 (IANS) The Congress is positioned as a pivot for non-BJP opposition parties, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday, while adding that a decision whether the party will form an alliance or go alone in the 2022 Goa polls, has not been taken yet.



"As far as I'm concerned, the Congress party is a pivot of the non-BJP opposition and the party will contest these elections with the absolute confidence that we will win the elections. How we will win the election, you will know later," Chidambaram told a press conference in Panaji on Tuesday.



The former Union Minister has been appointed as the senior All India Congress Committee observer in-charge of Goa to oversee election strategies and co-ordination for Goa assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.



When asked if the Congress was in talks with other political parties over formation of a pre-poll alliance, Chidambaram said: "Whenever a decision is taken you'll be told about it. As I said, our present effort is to get the party battle ready in all 40 constituencies and we are going about it in a systematic manner. Whenever a discussion begins or a discussion ends, you will be told about it".



