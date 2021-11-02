Congress says bypoll results harbinger of change

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Congress after the results of the bypolls on Tuesday said that it indicates that the country is moving towards a change at the national level. Rajeev Shukla, Congress In-charge of Himachal Pradesh where the party swept the polls, said that the indication is clear and loud.



"In the Lok Sabha bypoll, BJP is losing. This means that the indication is positive for the opposition and the people have given affirmative response to the issues raised by the Congress," Shukla said.



The Congress said that the "opposition unity is must," but did not respond to the results in Bihar where the Congress faired badly. Shukla said the wave of Mamata Banerjee still continues in West Bengal but BJP is losing.



Karnataka Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad said, "the Congress has won in Chief Minister's home turf in Hangal while we came second on the other seat where last time we were third. The people have given signal to the BJP."



The Congress said that Himachal Pradesh results will impact elections in other states which are going to polls.



The results and trends in the bypolls to the three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly constituencies have been encouraging for the Congress in the states of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where the party has been better placed than the BJP.



