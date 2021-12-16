Congress releases list of 8 candidates for Goa polls

Panaji, Dec 16 (IANS) Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat will contest the 2022 state assembly polls from his traditional Margao assembly constituency, according to the Congress' Central Election Committee, which on Thursday also cleared a list of seven party candidates for the upcoming elections.



The list also features Sudhir Kandolkar (Mapusa), Tomy Rodrigues (Taleigao), Rajesh Verenkar (Ponda), Sankalp Amonkar (Mormugao), Aleixo Lourenco (Curtorim), Yuri Alemao (Cuncolim) and Altone D'Costa (Quepem).



With the announcement of its first batch of candidates, the Congress is now the first major political party to announce its list of candidates for the elections to the 40 seats of the Goa legislative assembly.



--IANS

maya/pgh

