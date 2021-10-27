Congress MLA in MP booked for abetment to suicide

Bhopal, Oct 27 (IANS) A Congress MLA and his associates in Madhya Pradesh were booked allegedly for abetment to suicide on Wednesday.



It came after a property dealer who was identified as Sita Ram Sharma committed suicide by consuming poison in front of Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha's house in Gwalior district.



He had consumed poison late on Monday and was admitted in a nearby hospital where he was declared dead early on Wednesday.



Following which, Sharma's son filed a complaint in the local police station stating that his father had purchased some land from MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha but the latter did not give the possession letter and started harassing the deceased.



"My father had paid Rs 1.84 crore to MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha against the portion of land, but possession of land was not given, which forced his father to end his life," Manoj Sharma, son of the deceased, claimed in his complaint.



In his complaint, Sharma also alleged that the MLA had fraudulently developed colonies on government land in Vikram Nagar and Sohan Nagar localities in Gwalior district.



Based on the complaint a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Kushwaha and his associates, said a senior police official in Morena district.



Sita Ram Sharma went to Kushwaha's house located in Kalpi Bridge locality and demanded his money back but the latter refused to pay, his son told the police.



When Kushwaha refused to give his money back, Sharma consumed poisonous substances. "He was admitted in Jaya Arora Hospital where he died early on Wednesday," police said.



