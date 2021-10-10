Congress members hold protest against Bihar Cong in-charge in Patna

Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) Congress party in-charge of Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das faced criticism from his own partymen soon after reaching Patna on Sunday.



Agitating Congress members alleged that Das was involved in selling tickets of by-election which is scheduled on October 30.



Over 100 members and supporters of Bihar Congress party protested against Das and party's state president Madan Mohan Jha at Sadakat Ashram in Patna and demanded from central leadership to remove them from their posts.



Manoj Kumar, convener of state farmers wing of the party, said: "Both the leaders are involved in selling tickets and collecting money. Recently, an FIR was also registered against one of the leaders."



Bhakta Charan Das, meanwhile targeting RJD, alleged that alliance between the two parties has broken down in Bihar assembly by-election.



"We have already said that the Congress party has a strong hold in Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituency in Darbhanga district and it will definitely win the seat. The win of Congress candidate will eventually help RJD and Tejashwi Yadav but he thought otherwise and fielded a candidate from this seat," Das said.



"The decision of Tejashwi Yadav is not appropriate. There is a deliberate attempt to weaken the Congress party, which has the status of a national party," Das said.



"Now, we are prepared to contest bypoll from both the seats. If it turns out to be a direct fight with RJD from Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats, so be it," Das said.



Both Congress and RJD have put up candidates for the bypolls on two assembly seats in Bihar.



