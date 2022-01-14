Congress finds it tough going over CM face in Punjab, Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) As the elections are nearing in five states the Congress is witnessing internal rifts on the issue of who would be the chief ministerial face in the upcoming polls in Punjab and Uttarakhand. The party has, however, categorically stated that it is unlikely to project anyone as the CM face of the party and will go with collective leadership of the state. The issue will be settled after the results are out.



The Congress is wary of Punjab State President Navjot Singh Sidhu asserting himself for the top post ahead of the polls, while colliding with party colleagues. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi too is trying to impress the party high command while in Uttarakhand Harish Rawat wants to be the captain of the ship and is saying that it all depends on the party whether he will contest or not contest the polls. The Central Election Committee is meeting virtually on Saturday to decide on the poll tickets.



The party is trying to balance the warring factions and pacify the leaders like Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand who has been opposing the induction of BJP turncoats but the Congress leadership is eyeing the winnability factor in the state.



Sidhu on Thursday had questioned his own government and had said "A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fish involved in the drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I'm not running for any post and it's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu," he tweeted.



"The fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run by mafias in connivance with mischievous politicians. This system cries for a change & reforms as the glory of Punjab has been annihilated by the nexus of a few political leaders and mafia," Sidhu said in another tweet.



The Congress, so far, has not named anyone as the chief ministerial face for the Assembly elections in the five states, as the party feels that it might lead to infighting and internal rifts which could damage its prospects in the polls.



