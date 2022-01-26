Congress changes seat of Harish Rawat in U'khand poll

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday changed the seat of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat for the February 14 Assembly election and he will now contest from Lalkuan, instead of Ramnagar.



The new candidate from Ramnagar is Mahendra Pal singh.



The Congress released its third list of candidates and made changes for three seats -Lalkuan, Ramnagar, and Kaladhungi where Mahesh Sharma is party's new candidate.



The party on Monday had released the second list of 11 candidates, fielding senior Harish Rawat from Ramnagar in Nainital district.



In the second list, the party has given ticket to Anukriti Gusain Rawat, the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat, who recently rejoined the Congress from the BJP after being expelled by the saffron party. She will contest from Lansdowne.



There were discussions to field Harak Singh Rawat from Chaubhhatkal but finally Kesar Singh Negi has been given ticket.



