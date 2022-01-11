Congress asks Kerala CPI-M not to 'politicise' SFI activist's murder

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (IANS) The Kerala Congress on Tuesday asked the ruling CPI-M not to 'politicise' the murder of an SFI activist in Idukki district.



The activist, who was murdered on Monday, was a student of the Government Engineering College - Idukki.



Three Youth Congress activists from the district have been arrested in connection with the crime.



Soon after the incident, top CPI-M leaders, including state party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, alleged that ever since K. Sudhakaran took over as the president of the Congress here, violence has picked up drastically.



Former State Minister and veteran CPI-M legislator from Idukki district M.M.Mani went a step further and termed it a "conspiracy" by Sudhakaran.



Defending Sudhakaran was two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who said the real issue that needs to be addressed by all in the state is to put an end to violence in campus.



"It's strange and surprising that Sudhakaran is being blamed. Fail to understand on why he is being targeted. The real issue is all should sit down and see on how best can violence in campus especially in politics be put an end to," said Chandy.



Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said the CPI-M is playing the political card to attack Sudhakaran.



"Just see what happened across the state after the brutal murder of a SFI student. We the Congress party are not a party where violence is taken up. Everyone knows which party does that. No doubt such a gruesome incident should never ever happen and see the whole of yesterday there were violence at several campuses. The CPI-M should not politicise this," said Satheesan.



Youth Congress president and three time legislator Shafi Parembil said this is what the CPI-M does best.



"They are best known to capitalise on anything to better their interest. The Youth Congress never ever promotes violence and it's known to all who does it. Sudhakaran is being targeted and it will not be accepted," said Parembil to the media on Tuesday.



Sudhakaran's security has been beefed up and taking on the CPI-M, he said they never promote violence.



"All the things said about criminality are best suited to both Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri. Things will be fine the day the CPI-M puts down arms. We have no role in what happened yesterday and appropriate action will be coming from the party, once we get to know more details," said Sudhakaran.



Most top leaders of the SFI and the youth wing of the CPI-M have arrived at Idukki and the body of the young SFI student is being taken in a convoy to his home district -Kannur.



--IANS

