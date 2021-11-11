Cong women's wing demands withdrawal of Padma Shri to Kangana

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Congress women wing chief on Thursday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding withdrawal of the Padma Shri conferred on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.



Netta D Souza, President, All India Mahila Congress, wrote in the letter, "2021 Padma Shri award recipient Ms Kangana Ranaut, has maligned the sanctity of the Padma Shri award and honour of our Constitution. She has intentionally hurt the national sentiment and with her words committed the overt act in contravention of provisions of law".



"It is humbly prayed that the overt act of Padma Shri Awardee should be condemned and she must be ordered to return the Padma Award considering the idea and dignity attached to it. It is prayed that such a person, who has no regard for the law of the land, the Constitution of India, doesn't deserve to hold eminent award like Padma Shri. Hence it may kindly be withdrawn from her in larger public interest and dignity of the award," added D Souza.



She said that in the public domain are video clips where the actress can be heard saying that freedom struggle and independence were "khairat" (alms) Indians got from the British.



"She went on to the extent of calling the contribution of freedom fighters as nothing. According to her, 2014 is when India got independence, and before that we were under British rule," D Souza said.



"She has specifically pointed out that Congress which has served India for more than 70 years is nothing but extension of British rule. The usage of words and phrases is clear manifestation of the intent and disrespect that the Padma Shri awardee carries towards the freedom fighters and their contributions to attain independence," said D Souza.



The Congress leader added that Kangana has questioned the sacrifice of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India's Independence.



"The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 is an Act of the Parliament of India which prohibits desecration of or insult to the country's national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, the national anthem etc. The words of the Padma awardee have clearly violated the sanctity of the Constitution and principles of freedom struggle. She has acted in contravention of provision of this Act," she said.



