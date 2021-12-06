Cong was unjust to Ambedkar, Netaji, Patel: BJP leader

Panaji, Dec 6 (IANS) The Congress was unjust towards Babasaheb Ambedkar, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to promote "one family", BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi said on Monday.



The Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was correcting historical wrongs committed under Congress governments, Ravi added.



"Today the Congress praises Ambedkar because the latter's stature has grown now. Who defeated him in the 1952 and 1957 elections? The Congress defeated Ambedkar ji. They did not give him justice. BJP and Modi are working towards fulfilling Ambedkar's dream," he said while speaking at a function at the Goa BJP office to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary.



"The Congress did not just err vis-a-vis Ambedkar alone. It also erred in the case of Netaji, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Patel was given justice by Modi. BJP has also given justice to Netaji. The Congress just promoted one family at the cost of others. Modi's leadership is correcting those wrongs," he added.



--IANS

maya/khz/bg