Cong to provide legal help to couple harassed by Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (IANS) V.D. Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, on Wednesday visited the house of a couple in the state capital, who for more than a year, were harassed by a police investigation team over the death of their adopted daughter. Satheesan has demanded adequate compensation for the couple and action against the erring police officials.



The Opposition leader after visiting the couple at their house told the media that this was the real face of the Kerala Police which has lost its credibility when it harassed the couple for no fault of theirs.



"Acting on a statement from a woman, the police investigation team probing the death of their 14-year-old adopted daughter last year harassed this couple and a nephew of theirs implicating them in the murder of their 14-year-old adopted daughter. The horror of the police probe team surfaced, when without any scientific investigation, the husband was beaten black and blue and the wife harassed emotionally, as part of the investigation," said Satheesan.



Incidentally, the couple last week got relief when a woman, her son and another person were arrested in a murder case, spilled the beans and it was testified by them that they murdered the girl.



"Is this the way the Kerala Police conducts probes. There's no difference between the goons and the Kerala Police as both do the same thing of harassing and attacking innocent people. The Congress party will extend all legal help to the couple and will prevail upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to get them adequate compensation besides see that the erring police officials who did this dastardly act are taken to task," added Satheesan.



The anguished wife said finally their prayers have been answered. "Ever since the death of our daughter we were ostracised by the society and I was harassed and my husband was badly beaten. Now that the truth is out, we are happy that at least our neighbours will understand that we are innocent. We underwent hell," said the wife.



With the truth coming out, the police officials had come and apologised to the couple and said there was an error of judgment.



