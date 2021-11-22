Cong to implement 'one man one post' formula in party soon

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Congress is gearing up to implement the 'one man one post' scheme soon as the party has decided that no one will get dual assignments.



The idea behind implementing this formula is to accommodate more people in the organisation, and in the government.



The Congress' reforms may start from Madhya Pradesh where former chief minister Kamal Nath is holding the dual office of state President and the leader of the legislative party.



On Monday, Kamal Nath met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi along with state in-charge Mukul Wasnik. After the meeting, he said he will abide by whichever role the party decides for him.



The Congress started the process from Jharkhand when it removed Rameshwar Oraon as state president, and in Maharashtra, Balasahab Thorat was replaced by Nana Patole as Thorat was a minister in the state cabinet. In Rajasthan, three people who quit ministerial positions were appointed in the AICC.



The Congress is pushing the reform within the party despite pressure from the senior leaders and giving more chances to the younger lot in the party, and the government.



Currently, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is holding the post of president of the West Bengal Congress unit while Randeep Surjewala is General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka and Communication.



BC Das is in-charge, Manipur and Bihar. There are several other leaders in the party holding dual posts.



The process will be implemented at the AICC level too where the in-charges holding dual post or having assignment of two states may have to shed one responsibility as the Congress is trying to accommodate more people within the party.



The Congress has given the party leadership in Kerala to younger individuals despite resistance from seniors like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.



Also, the state president in Assam was changed but the party is yet to decide on the leadership issue in Bihar and Gujarat where the state leaders have resisted any move to appoint younger leaders by ignoring the veterans.



The Gujarat leaders have already made this clear to state in-charge Raghu Sharma, while a proposal to appoint a new state president in Bihar is pending with the party leadership



--IANS

miz/pgh/bg