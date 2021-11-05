Cong seeks reports from states where bypolls were held

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Congress has asked all the chiefs of its units/in charges in states where bypolls were held on October 30 to send a report on the party's performance.



Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal issued the letter.



The Congress has won both the three Assembly and one Parliamentary bypoll in Himachal Pradesh, two Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, and one Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.



However, it lost all the Assembly bypolls in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It also lost the Parliamentary bypollS in Madhya Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.



--IANS

miz/vd