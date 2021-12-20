Cong moves adjournment notice in LS on EC meeting with PMO

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to raise the issue of the meeting between top Election Commission officials and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).



The notice said, "On 16th November, the Chief Election Commissioner and two other Election Commissioners were summoned by the officials of the law ministry and for an interaction with the Principal Secretary of PMO. As EC is an independent body and this meeting raises questions on its autonomy."



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and the two Election Commissioners, Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, were reported to have joined an online 'interaction' called by the PMO on November 16.



Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment notice in the LS on the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence demanded the sacking of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Misra Teni.



AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi moved notice on the matter of linking Aadhaar with voter card.



In the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev moved a suspension of business notice on the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence case under rule 267 while John Britas has given notice to move a motion on the suspension of 12 RS MPs under rule 256(2).



--IANS

miz/dpb

