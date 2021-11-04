Cong in Kerala to set up study circles, palliative and legal aid centres

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (IANS) The Kerala Congress will set up study circles, palliative and legal aid centres across the state to rejuvenate the party, Congress state president K. Sudhakaran said here on Thursday.



He made the statement after chairing a two-day, meeting of the newly constituted organisational committee.



To build a strong party, a research and academic centre -- similar to one in the state capital - The Rajiv Gandhi Centre, is a must, Sudhakaran said.



"We will set up similar centres in each of the 13 districts, where study classes and seminars for workers would be held. Likewise, all the 140 Assembly constituencies will also house Palliative care centres."



On the anvil are opening of 14 legal aid centres, which will provide legal help to workers who get legal notices while taking part in party protests," he added.



As part of the membership drive launched on November 1, party leaders will now reach out to every home in the state.



On the reconstitution of the party, he said, "We have the high command's permission to go ahead with reconstitution of the party at all levels. Though the opinion was divided on the issue, majority were in favour so we will soon go ahead with it. It is also the need of the hour," he added.



He said the meeting also decided to take strict action against those indulging in "wrong practices and indiscipline."



It has been noticed that despite numerous warnings, a section of workers is engaging in smear campaign against party leaders on social media. Strong action will be taken against them, said Sudhakaran, who is also the party's Lok Sabha member from Kannur, the citadel of the CPI-M in Kerala.



To mark the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh liberation war, the party will honour all war veterans in the state in a special programme on November 19, which will also coincide with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sachin Pilot will be the chief guest at the event.



