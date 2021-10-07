Cong has only cheated Muslims, says BJP Minority wing chief

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) BJP minority morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui said that Congress has cheated Muslims by making them believe that being nationalist means loyalty to Gandhi family.



Siddiqui told IANS that Muslims are nationalist and no one has ever had any doubt about it but they are misled by Congress to believe the wrong meaning of nationalism.



"Congress party has cheated Muslims in the country by telling the wrong meaning of nationalism. They (Congress) repeatedly told Muslims that loyalty to Gandhi family only means nationalism. Through their malicious intentions Congress makes Muslims believe that following the Gandhi dynasty is the only way to show nationalism," he said.



He alleged that for their malicious intention Congress party also created hatred among Muslims in the country against the BJP. "For political benefit, the Congress party labelled the BJP as fascist and anti-Muslim, which is not true. The BJP never discriminated against people based on their religion or caste and a negative perception has been created against us by Congress," he said.



He claimed that now Muslim community has realised that what they are made to believe was wrong and feel cheated by the Congress party. "Works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government shows that whatever was told against the BJP was wrong and far from reality. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is working for empowering and uplifting of all the communities, caste and religion. There is no discrimination against anyone on any ground like caste, religion or region, the Modi government is working with sole objective of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'," BJP minority morcha national president said.



He further claimed that Congress' misleading campaign against the BJP has been exposed and more and more Muslims are joining the BJP across the country.



"Muslims perception against the BJP has changed in the last seven years after realising the inclusive policy of the Modi government. With each passing day, Muslims from across the country are joining the BJP. Now, they realise that the BJP is only nationalist party in the true sense, which puts the nation first over anything else," Siddiqui said.



--IANS

ssb/skp/