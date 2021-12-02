Cong gives notice in both Houses to discuss inflation

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The Congress has given notices in both Houses of Parliament on the issue of inflation, and has demanded discussion on the price rise of essential commodities.



In his notice, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "The high rate of inflation has hurt the economically weaker sections of the country. Prices of Oil & vegetables have skyrocketed and Fuel is breaking new price records almost everyday with petrol going way beyond the 100-rupee mark and LPG cylinders having more than doubled in price since 2014, now cost more than Rs 900.



"According to data released by RBI, the CPI (combined) inflation rate in Oils and fats for October, 2021 on a YoY basis stands at 33.50 per cent while the same numbers for fuel and transport & communication are 14.19 & 10.90 respectively."



He said, "This high rate of inflation not only breaks the back of the low-income group of the country but also aggravates the already increasing inequality in income distribution. Thus, I want to raise this urgent issue of Inflation in the house."



Congress MP K.C. Venugopal has given similar notice in the Rajya Sabha for Suspension of Business under rule 267 to discuss "the rising prices of essential commodities"



The Congress has been questioning the government on high rates of inflation and has conducted two-week nationwide protests. The paryy will also hold a rally in Jaipur on December 12.



