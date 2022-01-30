Cong denies ticket to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh's husband from Punjab

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Congress rebel and now BJP candidate from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh's husband Angad Singh Saini, has been denied ticket from Nawashahr in Punjab. He had succeeded his mother Gur Iqbal Kaur as MLA from Nawanshahr seat and his father also represented this seat earlier.



Angad was sitting and youngest Congress MLA when he was elected for Punjab Assembly in 2017. The Congress has fielded Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki in his place.



Aditi, married to Angad, has rebelled from Congress and has joined hands with the BJP and has been critical to the Gandhi family. Daughter of Ex MLA Akhilesh Singh, she had not been on good terms with the Congress leadership since 2019 general elections. Sonia Gandhi has been elected to this seat from 2004 when she left Amethi to contest from Rae Bareli.



Aditi Singh has been named as a BJP candidate from what was earlier a Congress bastion. She said, "Rae Bareli is no longer a Congress stronghold. Priyanka can come and contest election to see for herself."



The critical view of Aditi Singh is said to be a trigger for the loss of ticket to her husband Angad. She said, "I don't know why they took Rae Bareli and Amethi (Rahul Gandhi's erstwhile constituency) people for granted. The people of Rae Bareli and Amethi have been more forgiving than people anywhere else. These places were once called bastions and people voted for them no matter what, but the Congress people simply do not bother about the people of Rae Bareli and Amethi," she stated.



Aditi Singh said, "It would be really embarrassing for them to come asking for votes in Rae Bareli or Amethi, because as soon as the elections get over, the Congress leaders never bother about the people who voted for them against all odds."



She further said, "Rae Bareli is my family but the Congress never worked for its people. After I lost my father, Akhilesh Singh, the people here supported me."



