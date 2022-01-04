Cong alleges corruption in new excise policy of Delhi, seeks probe

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Delhi Congress on Tuesday alleged that there is large scale corruption in the new excise policy implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.



Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj said, "A probe should be conducted to find the truth about the allegation of Kumar Vishwas, one of the founders of AAP, that Rs 500 crore corrupt deal took place in the implementation of the new excise policy."



Referring to Vishwas' allegation, Bhardwaj said that the liquor mafia and an MLA involved in illegal liquor trade had approached Vishwas in 2016 regarding lowering of liquor consumption age from 25 to 21 years, and opening of 1,000 new liquor vends, adding that Rs 500 crore corruption took place for implementing the new liquor policy.



The Congress alleged that it is shocking that none of the major issues concerning Delhiites were discussed in the two-day special session of the Delhi Assembly, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself remaining absent on the first day, though he tested positive for Covid only on Tuesday, making a mockery of the session.



He said that the special session was held to promote Kejriwal's political ambitions, and not to address the problems of Delhi, as the latter has left the people of Delhi to their own fate.



He said the two-day session should have had elaborate discussions on the alarming surge in Covid cases, reaching almost the Red Alert stage now, the preparedness of the health sector to tackle the emergent situation, including shortage of doctors and other health staff and readiness of hospitals, financial package for the people affected by the week-end lockdown, unemployment, the ever-worsening air pollution and the destructive new excise policy, which will ruin the youth and destroy many families.



Bhardwaj also said that the two-day session was a sheer waste of public money and time, as the pressing issues of people's health, welfare and financial package were not discussed.



He said that Kejriwal is making big promises in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, but he should first implement them in Delhi, instead of fooling people in other states.



Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that Kejriwal does not have any time for Delhi, while his government has become notorious for corruption.



He said that despite rising Covid cases, particularly the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Kejriwal made vague assurances after missing from the national capital for four days in the New Year. He recalled that before the second wave raged, which had caught the Delhi government napping with the hospital infrastructure collapsing, Kejriwal had given similar hollow assurances.



The Delhi Congress has been demanding an all-party meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital, and financial relief of Rs 10,000 to auto-taxi drivers and construction workers to tide over the present crisis, but Kejriwal is not listening, he said.



