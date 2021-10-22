Conference to discuss Modi's governance model

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Marking two decades of Narendra Modi as head of government, an RSS-linked organisation will organise a three-day long conference to discuss Modi's governance model.



The three-day conference scheduled for October 27, 28 and 29 will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is titled 'National conference in delivery democracy: Reviewing two decades of Narendra Modi as head of government'.



Prominent journalists, economist, diplomats, policy analyst, civil servants, businessmen and other experts who have closely studied Modi's record over the past 20 years will share their insights and observations about his contributions to governance at the state, national and international levels at the Rambhau Mhalgi Pradodhni (RMP) - a Mumbai based charitable trust's event.



Speaking to IANS, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that Modi's tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister and later as the Prime Minister are important milestones in the democratic process and if a person has worked so long in one field then his/her contribution should be analysed.



"The main themes of this national conference include PM Modi's 'Art of Implementation', reforms in education and skill development, economic policies and outlooks (Modinomics), approach to poverty reduction and social welfare, role in promoting science and technology, interventions in the agricultural sector, foreign policy, management of Covid-19 pandemic and improvements in healthcare, and agenda for social justice of weaker sections and gender equity," a statement said.



"There will be a total of 11 sessions scheduled in the span of three days," a BJP official said.



A discussion on the government's approach on the three farm laws is also in the agenda.



