Complaints against insurance companies in China up in Q3

Beijing, Dec 2 (IANS) Complaints against insurance firms in China edged up in the third quarter (Q3) of this year, data from the country's top banking and insurance regulator showed.



In the period, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and its local bureaus received 40,649 cases of consumer complaints against insurance companies, up 18.35 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency reported.



More than half of these cases were related to personal insurance, while 41.01 per cent of them involved property insurance firms, said the CBIRC.



The number of motor vehicle insurance-related complaints totaled 10,513 in Q3, accounting for 63.07 per cent of the total complaints involving property insurance enterprises.



Of all consumer complaints against life insurers, the number of cases related to regular life insurance stood at 9,337, accounting for 38.94 per cent of the total. Disease insurance complaints came in at 5,323, accounting for 22.2 per cent.



