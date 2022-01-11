Compete with foreign nations, not other states, Stalin urges officials

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called upon the secretaries in various state government departments to set targets for themselves by not competing with other state governments within the country, but with developed South Asian nations as well as other countries.



Stalin, who chaired a meeting to review the status of various announcements made by the state government, said that the secretaries must visit the districts twice a month to monitor the implementation of various government schemes.



The Chief Minister called upon the officials to focus on improving water resources, agricultural production, quality of education, and health indicators.



He also said that the officials must focus on schemes like housing for all, honing skills of youth and eradicating poverty as well as improving the industrial infrastructure of the state.



Stating that of the 1,641 announcements made by the state government, orders have been issued in 1,313 cases, which is about 80 per cent of the total announcements made, Stalin called upon the officials to work on the remaining announcements.



The Chief Minister also asked the officials to ensure that after issuing government orders, the schemes reach the end beneficiaries and the funds are transferred to them.



Stalin said that the officials should communicate with the Union government and chalk out plans for the next financial year as well as strive for issuing orders for the remaining 20 per cent of the announcements made.



The Chief Minister said that the next secretary-level review meeting would be held in February.



