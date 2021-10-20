Communist veteran Achuthanandan turns 98

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (IANS) Veteran CPI-M leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan turned 98 on Wednesday.



The oldest living Communist in the country left the mainstream politics and ended his term as a legislator early this year. Since then, he has disappeared from public glare and is leading a retired life at his son's residence, here.



According to a source, the veteran leader spends his time moving on a wheel-chair and is read out the daily newspapers. He keeps himself abreast with the events watching news on the television.



Owing to the pandemic, visitors are generally not entertained in the house, but many of his well wishers often enquire about his health from his son Arun Kumar.



Even though he wished to return to his home base in Alappuzha district, from where he rose to the topmost position in the state, doctors advised him to be in the state capital, last year.



--IANS

sg/shb/skp/