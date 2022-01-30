Communalism biggest threat to nation: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the biggest threat to the nation is the communal ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi and called upon the people to take a pledge against communalism.



In a tweet on the Mahatma's 74th death anniversary, he said that the communal ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi is still slaughtering people in the name of religion. He said that all forms of sectarian thoughts were gaining ground, shaking the very foundations of democracy and that innocent people were the victims.



"Mahatma Gandhi was murdered by the very forces that still slaughter people in the name of religion. They are the biggest threat to our country today. Gandhiji's memories are more relevant now than ever before. This #Martyr's Day let's pledge to fight communalism, promote fraternity".



Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on January 30th, 1948 and his death anniversary is observed as Marty's Day.



Vijayan also called upon people to be cautious as the racists had shared joy on the day of death of the world respected Mahatma Gandhi. The Chief Minister in a Facebook post on Sunday said that this was the biggest challenge Indians were facing as a community.



He said that the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi must become an inspiration and strength to the people of India and that the untiring efforts of the Mahatma had united the people of the country and people must keep his ideals alive.



