Commissionerate system in Bhopal, Indore soon: MP govt

Bhopal, Nov 24 (IANS) The process of implementing Commissionerate system in two districts of Madhya Pradesh is likely to begin by the end of November. State home minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday that the government is set to issue notifications so that it would not require approval from the Assembly or the cabinet.



Talking to the media, Mishra said that Police Commissioners would be given additional powers by amending various Acts. Once the Commissionerate system is implemented, all police stations falling within the Municipal Corporation limits will come under the new system.



"The state government will issue ten notifications to implement Commissionerate system and the requisite proposal will not need the approval of the cabinet or sate Assembly," he added.



The officials will be posted under the Commissionerate system on the day notifications will be issued after the approval of the law department, Mishra said.



Police officials under the Commissionerate system will be given additional power by amending certain sections of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC) along with Police Act, Motor Vehicles Act, National Security Act, Prisoners Act, Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and more.



He further informed that besides posting a Police Commissioner in Bhopal and Indore, as many as three officers of the rank of Additional Commissioners, eight officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners will be posted in both districts. Along with these, around 30 officers of the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police will be posted.



The announcement for the implementation of Police Commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.



This has been a pending decision for the last few years and increasing crime rates prompted the state government to take action on this issue. It will be the first time when a district of Madhya Pradesh will have Police Commissionerate system, the government said.



