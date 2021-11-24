Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright program

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANSlife) The US Embassy, USIEF, and Ojas Art present an experiential art exhibition by American Fulbright Artists and their India Connections titled, 'Reciprocation'. The exhibition, curated by Kathryn Myers, will be on view till December 8, 2021.



This exhibition will bring to the fore a unique collaboration between ten American artists (recipients of Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships) and an equal number of Indian artists. The artworks spread across mediums, from paintings on canvases to photographs depicting the art sensibilities of the two countries. Together, these artists will come together to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright program.



The exhibiting artist pairs include Alan Teller and Jerri Zibral with Prabir Purkayastha, Annu Palakunnathu Matthew with Adira Thekkuveettil, Christine Rogers with Cop Shiva, Eva Lee with Karma Sichoe, Kathryn Myers with Rajesh Sagara, Marcia Neblett with Lakshmi Priya Daniel, Margaret Lanzetta with Gigi Scaria, Michael Richardson with Priti Samyuktha, Pawel Wojastek with Gautam Chatterjee, and Tanya Gill with the late Priya Ravish Mehra.



Artwork by Marcia Neblett



The exhibition will showcase the works of ten American Fulbright alumni artists who, in the past decade, have nurtured their connections with Indian artists through subsequent Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships, new and ongoing creative projects in both India and the United States, collaborations, and mentorship. Each of these American artists has been invited to select an Indian artist counterpart for the exhibition.



Island of Exhiles by Prabir Purkayastha



Kathryn Myers, a Professor of Art at The University of Connecticut, is Fulbright scholar who has initiated, organised, and curated this exhibition.



Speaking about the exhibition Kathryn Myers says: "I am grateful to have been invited to organise this exhibition by Adam Grotsky, Director of United States India Educational Foundation Executive, and Anubhav Nath, Director of Ojas Art in New Delhi. My own ongoing relationships with Indian artists since my initial Fulbright Fellowship in 2002 have inspired my interest in showing and sharing how India can have a profound and lasting impact on one's life, creative work and teaching."



Adam Grotsky, Director of United States India Educational Foundation Executive shares: "The Fulbright Scholarship Programme is significant to artistic exchanges between US and India. I am thrilled to see the result of Kathryn's brilliant curatorial skills at Ojas Art Gallery, bringing forth the best of talent from the two countries. USIEF has been instrumental in giving numerous Fulbright awards across disciplines. Every step to bolster this programme and keep it going in full vigour is deeply appreciated."



Anubhav Nath, Director of Ojas Art, shares, "We are extremely delighted to have an immensely talented set of American Fulbright artists exhibiting with us along with their chosen Indian artists. Reciprocation resonates with the very fabric of Ojas as we have been part of various creative collaborations. With Kathryn's curatorial eye and the revelation of the testimonials from these Fulbright scholars, we are as eager to know about their creative interactions and their outcome, as the visitors to this exceptional exhibit."



