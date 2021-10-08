Comedy series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' to release on Oct 29

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The multi-starrer comedy series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', inspired by the French multi-season show, Dix Pour Cent (Ten Per Cent), will start streaming on Netflix on October 29. The show offers hilarious glimpses into the world of glitz, glamour and drama.



The French original, which ran from 2015 to 2020, had a procession of international stars, from Isabelle Adjani to Sigourney Weaver and Monica Belucci, from Guy Marchand to Jean Reno.



Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the series, will be directed by Shaad Ali, will feature Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra and Ahana Kumra, and include special appearances by Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Sarika and Richa Chaddha, among others. It provides an inside look at what goes into the making of a Bollywood star.



Speaking about the series, Shaad said "This project has been close to my heart since the beginning. It was a huge responsibility to be mindful of the original screenplay, which has been such a success, and yet leave my own stamp on the adaptation."



He added: "Each component of the show, from the casting to the cameos, has been planned with great care. All of us who are a part of the show have poured our heart and soul into it. I just can't wait to introduce the audiences to the world of showbiz through my lens."



