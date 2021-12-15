Comedian Nitinn R Miranni goes to prison

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANSlife) After performing for over 12 years all over the world, this was the first time in a long time Nitinn R Miranni was nervous and had mixed feelings about what to do and not do, performing in front of an audience full of inmates.





Miranni is the first comedian to entertain inmates at Dubai Central Prison - General Department Of Punitive & Correctional Institution earlier in October this year.



Miranni recalls he was pleasantly surprised to see the inmates responded well to him and what he had to say, not only laughing out loud but also being very interactive and encouraging.



It brought them as much joy as it did the comedian to cheer them up and bring a smile to their faces.



Following his session, he had the opportunity to visit the facility and was very impressed with how the inmates were cared for and how they were benefitting from learning a new skill which would help them when they were released.



"The Dubai Police were so concerned about the inmates' well-being and mental, physical, and emotional development," stated Miranni thanking, "Sameera Sajan and Shabnam Kassam for the opportunity along with Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman - Danube Group, Corporal Amer Miran - Educational Program Coordinator & and Major Mohammed Al Obaidli - Director of Inmates Training & Educational Department for making it happen."



