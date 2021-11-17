ColorOS 12 will be available on Find X2 series, Reno6 series in India

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday announced that its ColorOS 12 Beta Version (based on Android 12) will be available on Find X2, Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali edition devices in India.



While the Find X2 will receive the update on Wednesday, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali edition will receive it from November 22 onwards, and the Reno6 5G from November 25.



"Cumulatively, the update will include more and more models, such as, the OPPO Find, Reno, F and A series - letting more users to enjoy ColorOS' inclusive design, smooth experience, and newest features," the company said in a statement.



The ColorOS 12 is set to bring features from Android 12, including new quick tiles, new widgets, improved one-handed mode, notification settings, visual overhaul, new app pairs for split-screen, privacy improvements and more.



Meanwhile, OPPO is also reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone phone which is codenamed "Peacock" next month.



The upcoming OPPO Fold is expected to feature an inward folding design like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Huawei Mate X2.



The device is said to come with an 8-inch LTPO OLED panel that offers a 120W refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.



The device is expected to come pre-installed with ColorOS 12, but it is unclear whether it will feature the latest Android 12 or last year's Android 11.



