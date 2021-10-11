Colombia halt Brazil's perfect 2022 World Cup qualifying run

Barranquilla (Colombia), Oct 11 (IANS) Brazil's perfect 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying record was ended as Colombia held the five-time world champions to a goalless draw here on Monday (IST).



The visitors had most of the early scoring chances with Lucas Paqueta shooting just wide after combining with Neymar and an unmarked Fred thumping an effort from 16 yards over the bar.



Colombia rallied after halftime, with Mateus Uribe forcing goalkeeper Alisson to make a finger-tip save with his shot from the edge of the 18-yard box after Radamel Falcao's back-heel.



Alisson again came to his team's rescue minutes later as he dived low to his right to keep out a rasping Juan Fernando Quintero drive from distance.



The hosts had David Ospina to thank for preventing a last-gasp Brazil victory, with the Napoli goalkeeper showing rapid reflexes to deny Antony from six yards out, Xinhua reports. "We knew they were going to give us very little space to attack and that's exactly what happened, but even so we had our chances. Unfortunately, we weren't able to finish them off," Brazil's Manchester United midfielder Fred said after the match.



Brazil still lead the 10-team South American qualifying group with nine wins and a draw from their 10 matches so far. Colombia are fifth with 15 points from 11 games.



The Cafeteros are unbeaten in seven World Cup qualifiers since Reinaldo Rueda replaced Carlos Queiroz as manager in January 2020.



Earlier, Bolivia won 1-0 at home to Peru and Venezuela clinched a 2-1 home win over Ecuador in Caracas.



--IANS



akm/