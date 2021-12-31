Colder nights, sunny days forecast in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) Due to clear night sky on Friday the minimum temperature throughout Kashmir and Ladakh region remained below the freezing point as the weather office forecast dry weather during the next 48 hours.



An official of the MeT department said the minimum temperature is likely to drop further in J&K and Ladakh till January 2 as weather is likely to remain dry till then.



Srinagar had minus 3.0, Pahalgam minus 6.6 and Gulmarg minus 9.0 as the minimum temperature.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 19.8, Leh minus 16.9 and Kargil minus 10.2 as the minimum.



Jammu city had 5.1, Katra 6.2, Batote 1.5, Banihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 as the night's lowest temperature.



--IANS

